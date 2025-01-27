Kajol Urges Everyone To 'Make Laughing Cool' As She Slays In Black

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 27 (IANS) Aside from her acting prowess, Kajol also keeps the on their toes with her impeccable sense of style. Adding another example, the 'My Name Is Khan' took to her official IG and shared some pictures of herself posing in a lovely black ensemble.

Kajol looked absolutely breathtaking in a black velvet gown. The monochrome pictures show her accessorizing her outfit of the day with hoop earrings and a messy bun. Along with her look, her caption also caught our attention. Kajol penned, "Let's make laughing as cool as the colour black!", along with a black heart emoji.

Netizens were quick to comment on the post. An Insta user wrote, "Or cooler than the black color".

Another one commented, "How can you look so sassy every time".

The third comment read, "A is so pretty".

A cybercitizen shared, "Uufff dat side profile...".

Earlier, Kajol took to her Instagram account and dropped a throwback pic of herself as Anjali from "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai". The diva was seen posing in her iconic bridal look from the film from her engagement sequence with Aman (Salman Khan). "Is it bridal season still? Hey I got married onscreen quite a few times and ditched as well! Which did I do more of??", the actress wrote as the caption.

On the other hand, Kajol was last seen in the spine-chilling thriller, "Do Patti", with Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh in the core cast.

Up next, Kajol has been roped in for "Sarzameen". Director by Kayoze Irani, the project will also feature Ibrahim Ali Khan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tota Roy Chowdhury, and Rajesh Sharma in prominent roles, along with others. The movie will mark Ibrahim Ali Khan's entry into Bollywood.

Furthermore, Kajol will also streamline Charan Tej Uppalapati's "Maharagni- Queen of Queens". Prabhu Deva, Naseeruddin Shah, Samyuktha Menon, and Jisshu Sengupta will be seen as the primary cast.