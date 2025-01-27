Vinod Kambli's Wife Makes BIG Revelation On Why She Filed For Divorce: 'Thought About Leaving But...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Vinod Kambli, the former India cricketer is making headlines again, almost a month after he was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but this time it is wife who shared some intriguing details. Vinod Kambli's wife Andrea Hewitt revealed that she contemplated divorce at one point of time but eventually chose to stay and support him.

Andrea Hewitt, the former model, provided an insight to the personal life of the legendary sportsperson, following recent severe crisis. For the first time, Andrea Hewitt spoke up about her strained relationship with veteran left-handed batter and how she overcame challenges. Vinod Kambli struggled with alcohol addiction, for which he underwent rehabilitation at least 14 times .

Discussing their turbulent relationship with Suryanshi Pandey on her podcast, Andrea revealed that she had decided to leave Kambli and had even filed for divorce but took it back. The cricketer tied the knot with his second wife Andrea Hewitt in 2006, after failed marriage with Noella Lewis. It had been a private ceremony in a civil court.

Andrea Hewitt cited Kambli's health challenges that made her change her mind. Emphasising her commitment to supporting him during tough times, she said,“I once thought about it (separating). But I realised that he would be helpless if I leave him. He is like a child, and that hurts me. It makes me feel worried. I would not even leave a friend, and he is obviously more than that.”

Sharing her struggles, Andrea Hewitt said,“I remember there were moments when I would just walk away. But then I would be worried: Has he eaten or not? Is he on the bed properly? Is he okay? Then I had to check on him, and I would understand that he needed me.”