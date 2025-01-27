Pushpa 2 OTT Release Confirmed! When And Where To Watch Allu Arjun's Blockbuster Movie

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pushpa 2 OTT release : The wait for 'Pushpa 2: The Rule's release on OTT is finally over. had previously confirmed it would stream the Allu Arjun blockbuster after its mandatory 56-day theatrical window, which ends on January 29, 2025.

Pushpa 2 OTT release : When and where to watch

On Monday, January 27, Netflix officially announced that the movie will be available for streaming starting January 30.

The would be available only in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malyalam, as per Netflix's post on X.

| Pushpa 2 is the new ruler! Movie dethrones Baahubali 2 as biggest Box Office hit

In addition to the regular release, Netflix will offer fans an exclusive extended cut of Pushpa 2, featuring 23 minutes of previously unseen footage. The special version promises a more immersive experience, diving deeper into the movie's intense drama, making it a must-watch for dedicated fans of the franchise.

Pushpa 2: The Rule

Fans have been eagerly waiting for Pushpa 2: The Rule's release on Netflix ever since the movie hit the screens on December 5, 2024. Pushpa 2 is on the run to become third highest grossing Indian film, and remains only behind Aamir Khan's Dangal, and Baahubali 2, stated industry tracker Sacnilk.

| Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 53: Allu Arjun-starrer sees growth on R-day

It has been over 50 days since the Allu Arjun blockbuster's release. However the movie is still minting money. Till date, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' has earned ₹1233 crore domestically.

The Pushpa 2 craze

The buzz around Pushpa 2: The Rule stems from the film's intense narrative and larger than life sequences. 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' follows Pushpa Raj as he confronts formidable enemies, including the ruthless SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, played by Fahadh Faasil.