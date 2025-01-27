Viral AI Images Show MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli To Jasprit Bumrah In Mahakumbh Netizens Say, 'Sabhi Ko CT Se Pehle...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A series of artificial intelligence (AI) generated images featuring Indian cricketers such as MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya among others at the Mahakumbh have gone viral on social media.

Mahakumbh is India's biggest festivals, which began on January 13 and will end on February 26, the same day as Maha Shivratri. Mahakumbh takes place once in 12 years.

Coming back to the viral AI-generated images , the post was shared by Instagram user @thebharatarmy, showcasing India's famous cricketers as sadhus at the ongoing Mahakumbh. The post captioned,“When MahaKumbh meets cricket.”

The images feature a team of 11 Indian cricketers, including MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah , Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, and Shreyas Iyer, all portrayed as sadhus.

Social media users have shared hilarious responses to the viral AI-generated images of Indian cricketers. Some joked about the need for players to bathe in the Mahakumbh before CT tournament, while others playfully commented calling Virat Kohli old while Shreyas Iyer resembling a Jain Baba.

One user joked and said,“Sabhi cricketers ko CT se pehle Mahakumbh mein nahana chahiye."

Another user said,“Dhoni leads everywhere”

“I launghed so hard looking at the picture of Virat Kohli”

Some user joked,“Shreyas Iyer ko Jain Baba bana diya”

“Bumrah the cutest”

“Justice for Dhoni, Viral and Iyer”

“Sanju ko convert kar dia”

One user asked,“This is real or ai generated.”