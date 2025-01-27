'Blinkit Store Creating Threat In Society': Woman Says Delivery Executives Attacked Family, Incident Captured On CCTV

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A Ghaziabad-based software developer has called on Zomato Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Deepinder Goyal and Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa , urging them to take action after a Blinkit dark store on the ground floor of her residential building allegedly became a“breeding ground for chaos, intimidation, and violence.”

In a LinkedIn post on January 27, Mansi M, a software engineer, wrote,“The violence that you people are supporting in the name of Blinkit is not at all acceptable.”

The post, which includes CCTV footage, claimed that delivery executives had verbally and physically assaulted residents in Sector-3, Rajinder Nagar, Ghaziabad.

According to the post, a group of delivery executives was verbally abusing the society members outside the store. Her father, returning from work, tried to intervene to calm the situation but was physically assaulted.

“A group of delivery executives harassed and verbally abused society members outside the store. My father, who was returning home from work, tried to intervene and defuse the situation but was met with a violent response,” as per the post on LinkedIn.

At least 30-40 delivery executives stormed into the store, locked the shutters, and began attacking her family with“bats and sticks.” Her father, brother and cousin were assaulted, she claimed.

“These individuals escalated the conflict, physically attacking my father, brother, and cousin. Thirty to forty delivery riders stormed into the store, locked the shutter, and proceeded to beat my family with bats and sticks, some of which were being sold on Blinkit's platform . My brother was brutally hit on his chest and head with a bat, and my 55-year-old father, a heart patient, was also locked inside the shutter and assaulted. Thankfully, they survived this harrowing experience,” according to the social media post.