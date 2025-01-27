Gujarat Govt Sanctions 12,382 More Solar Pumps, 7700 Installed

(MENAFN- IANS) Gandhinagar, Jan 27 (IANS) More than 7,700 farmers in Gujarat have installed off-grid solar pumps under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha Evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) scheme as of December 2024, as per the official data shared by the state government.

As part of the initiative, the state has disbursed over ₹218 crore in subsidies to farmers. This subsidy covers approximately 70 per cent of the total cost of solar pump installation, significantly reducing the burden on farmers.

By adopting solar-powered irrigation systems, farmers are not only conserving electricity but also contributing to environmental sustainability.

The PM-KUSUM scheme, launched by the central government in 2019, aims to ensure the availability of water and electricity for irrigation while promoting the use of renewable solar energy. Farmers across the state are benefiting from pollution-free electricity to power their agricultural needs.

The Central government has sanctioned Gujarat to install 12,382 standalone off-grid solar pumps by March 2026 under the scheme.

As of October 31, 2024, the state's total installed renewable energy capacity (excluding hydropower) reached 29,814.36 MW, making it the second-largest in India after Rajasthan.

In terms of solar power, Gujarat's capacity stood at 14,182 MW as of June 2024. A notable aspect of Gujarat's solar initiative is its leadership in residential rooftop solar installations.

Despite covering only 6 per cent of India's land mass, the state accounts for nearly two-thirds of all residential rooftop solar power in the country.

Geographically, Gujarat benefits from abundant sunshine throughout the year and vast stretches of arid, unused land, particularly in regions like Kutch, ideal for large-scale solar installations.

The state capitalised on these natural advantages through massive infrastructure projects like the Charanka Solar Park, Asia's first and largest solar park with over 600 MW capacity, and the Dholera Solar Park, poised to reach a capacity of 5 GW, making it one of the largest in the world.