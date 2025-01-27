Kangana Ranaut Reunites With R. Madhavan For Her Upcoming Movie, Shares BTS Picture

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 27 (IANS) After releasing her movie 'Emergency', Kangana Ranaut has already started working on her upcoming movie.

On Monday, the actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared a BTS picture from the sets of her yet-to-be-titled movie.

The picture shows a clapperboard from the sets with details of the shoot day. The also stars R. Madhavan, and will reunite the two actors after almost a decade. The two were last seen in 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns'.

The actress wrote on the picture,“Nothing is more delightful than being on a film set”.

Meanwhile, her movie 'Emergency', which marked her second directorial after 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi', performed poorly at the box-office as it managed to collect Rs 20 crore after 10 days of its release against a reported budget of Rs 60 crore.

The actress essayed the role of the former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 'Emergency'. She had earlier, the actress said that the film is not a political narrative but it touches upon the life of Indira Gandhi.

She said,“This is not a political film. It's a story. It has nothing to do with politics. You may find it very bizarre right now. Eventually, it is not about any party. You will come out feeling that, you just saw the film, you won't come out feeling who you will vote for. You were only enlightened about that episode”.

She further mentioned,“If you see 'Argo' in Hollywood, you don't come out thinking who to vote for or who not to vote for. You simply come out being enlightened by one episode, only that chunk of history. That's it. I think if people see it like that, they won't be disappointed. If they think that they will be able to decide who to vote and who not to vote for, then this is not the film for them”.

'Emergency' is set during the period of Emergency in the 1970s imposed by the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film promises to offer a gripping exploration of one of the most spoken about chapters in Indian democracy.