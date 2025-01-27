Mysterious Los Angeles Site With Words 'Help' & 'Traffico' Spotted On Google Maps, Dogs Chase Away Explorers WATCH

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A disturbing message was spotted on Maps in Los Angeles, California, recently, with the words“Help” and“Traffico” written on the debris.

The area spotted on Google Maps at coordinates 34°03'18.0" North and 118°13'30.0" West is next to a yard.

The mysterious "Help" and "Traffico" location has created curiosity and fear among social users that this may be connected to human trafficking.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), user Dom Lucre said:“This disturbing message was spotted on Google Maps in Los Angeles, California, with the words“Help” and“Traffico” written in the debris, surrounded by shipping containers. It has been confirmed that the lot next to this location is a shipping yard which has led users to fear that this is connected to human trafficking or worse.”

To explore the mysterious location, a few members of an adventure group called FaZe Clan visited the area and found themselves in a chaotic situation.

The members - Rani "Stable Ronaldo," Nick "Lacy," and Jason "Jasontheween" - were chased by a pack of dogs while they were investigating the place in Los Angeles.

Videos of them livestreaming are circulating on X.

In one of the videos, the FaZe Clan members were told to leave the premises by a man in a pickup truck.

When Lacy asked if they would want to participate in an interview for their "documentary," the person replied "Get out? He said get out. All right."

The videos by FaZe Clan have gone viral on social media and attracted several comments.