Bursa Malaysia reports higher profit for fiscal year 2024

(MENAFN) Malaysia's stock exchange, Bursa Malaysia, announced an increase in its profit for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, driven by a rise in overall revenue. The positive financial performance highlights the exchange's ability to capitalize on favorable market conditions and strengthen its revenue streams.



In a filing with the exchange, Bursa Malaysia reported that its net profit for the year grew by 22.9 percent compared to the previous year, reaching 310.12 million ringgit (equivalent to 70.92 million U.S. dollars). This significant growth underscores the exchange’s strong financial standing and its ability to deliver substantial returns.



The revenue for the fiscal year also saw notable growth, increasing by 27.22 percent year-on-year to 784.3 million ringgit. According to Bursa Malaysia, the robust performance of its securities and derivatives markets, coupled with a strong contribution from its data business, were the primary factors driving this growth. These segments collectively led to a 27.8 percent rise in the exchange’s operating revenue.



In a separate statement, Bursa Malaysia highlighted that its diverse revenue streams played a crucial role in achieving these results. By leveraging its core market offerings and expanding its data business, the exchange has positioned itself as a key player in fostering sustainable growth within the Malaysian financial market.

