Chicago Becomes Ground Zero For Donald Trump's Deportation Blitz-Over 950 Arrested In One Day Border Czar Defends Raids

The administration's immigration czar, Tom Homan, on Sunday defended the controversial decision to allow raids on and churches, citing the need for strict enforcement of immigration laws.

“There's consequences of entering the country illegally. If we don't show there's consequences, you're never going to fix the border problem,” Homan told ABC News.

The decision, part of President Donald Trump's broader immigration overhaul, has sparked widespread criticism, particularly from religious leaders and lawmakers.

Chicago: Over 950 arrested in one day

In Chicago, a Democratic stronghold and sanctuary city, six federal agencies launched joint operations targeting what they described as“potentially dangerous criminal aliens.” On Sunday alone, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) reported 956 arrests-the largest single-day total since Trump's second-term inauguration.

This marked a sharp increase compared to the agency's daily average of 310 arrests during the 2024 fiscal year, according to ICE data.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker stated that the state would assist in apprehending individuals accused of violent crimes but emphasized the need to protect law-abiding citizens.“We will defend law-abiding residents from improper enforcement actions,” Pritzker told CNN.

Democratic Senators condemn raids

Illinois Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth issued a joint statement Sunday criticising the raids, saying they“go far beyond” targeting dangerous individuals.

“We stand with the immigrant community in Chicago and across the country, and our offices and caseworkers are ready to help those improperly caught up in these raids,” the senators said.

Faith leaders criticise raids on 'sacred spaces'

Religious organisations voiced strong opposition to the policy changes allowing raids at sensitive locations like churches and schools. Leaders from three Catholic organisations issued a statement condemning the rule change, saying it turns places of care into“places of fear and uncertainty.”