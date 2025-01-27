Kim Kardashian Throws Cowboy-Themed Birthday Bash For Daughter Chicago West's 7Th Birthday

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Kim Kardashian recently celebrated her daughter Chicago West's seventh birthday with a cow-boy themed birthday party. A glimpse into the videos shared by Kim on Instagram shows a lavish pink cake in the shape of a cowboy boot.

Kim Kardashian's cowboy themed birthday party for her daughter was staged around a week after Chicago's actual birthday on January 15, reported the US Weekly.

Inside Kim Kardashian's daughter's birthday party

“Happy 7th Birthday Chi!,” read the chocolate plaque on the cowboy themed birthday cake. It also had the number 7 emblazoned on it, to mark Kim's daughter's seventh birthday.

Further footage and photos showed a long table adorned with soft blooms and pink cowboy boots, with bales of hay serving as chairs. Chicago's all-white outfit featured a cowboy hat, fringed chaps, and a fringed shirt with "Chicago West" bedazzled in silver diamantes on the back.

Chicago's birthday outfit

Kim Kardashian's look

Kim Kardashian also sported a cowboy-inspired ensemble to match the theme of the party. Kim wore a cowboy-inspired ensemble, comprising of a black cowboy hat, leather button-down and a traditional bolo tie that hung long at the neck.

Kim Kardashian's sister Khloé Kardashian and her children, daughter, True, and son, Tatum also attended Chicago's cowboy themed birthday party. Khloé shares her daughter and son with ex Tristan Thompson. Khloé shared her own snaps and videos via Instagram a few hours prior to Kim's celebratory post.

In Khloe Kardashian's snaps, the cousins were seen dancing together on a pink and white starry dance floor set at the foot of a stage decorated with balloon arrangements, farm animals and“Chi” scrawled in giant rope.