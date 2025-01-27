Bangladesh navy participates in exercise AMAN-25

(MENAFN) The Bangladesh Navy ship Samudra Joy is set to take part in the 9th edition of the multinational "EXERCISE AMAN-25," scheduled to be held from February 7 to February 11 in Karachi, Pakistan. The exercise, which promotes regional maritime security and cooperation, will see the participation of naval forces from various countries. The departure of Samudra Joy from the naval base in Chattogram on Sunday was marked by a formal farewell ceremony. Senior naval officers, along with the families of officers and sailors, attended the event to bid farewell to the crew.



The ship's participation in the exercise highlights Bangladesh's commitment to fostering international maritime collaboration. A total of 274 naval personnel are aboard the vessel, including 33 officers and 58 trainee officers, all of whom will be participating in the international fleet review during the event. The commanding officer of Samudra Joy, Md Shahriar Alam, is leading the contingent. The fleet review is an opportunity for navies to showcase their operational readiness and strengthen diplomatic ties.



As part of its journey to Pakistan, Samudra Joy will conduct goodwill visits to Colombo in Sri Lanka and Malé in the Maldives. These visits aim to enhance bilateral relations and promote friendly exchanges with the host nations. Such stops provide opportunities for cultural interaction and strengthen regional cooperation.



The Bangladesh Navy has a history of participating in EXERCISE AMAN, having joined in 2007, 2009, and 2013. Each participation reflects the navy's dedication to promoting peace and stability in the maritime domain. Through such exercises, the Bangladesh Navy continues to contribute to collective efforts toward ensuring safe and secure seas

