S Hotels & Resorts Introduces Lunar New Year Experiences

BANGKOK, PHUKET, THAILAND, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Lunar New Year marks a time of renewal, prosperity, and celebration, and as the Year of the Snake begins, travellers are invited to embrace wisdom, transformation, and new adventures. Known for its symbolism of grace and resilience, the Year of the Snake is an ideal time to reflect, recharge, and explore.S Hotels and Resorts PCL is offering exclusive opportunities to celebrate this auspicious occasion with unforgettable tropical escapes. From the pristine beaches of Phuket to the picturesque Phi Phi Islands and the luxurious villas of Koh Samui, these destinations provide the perfect setting for a meaningful and rejuvenating start to the year.SAii Laguna Phuket invites guests to welcome the Year of the Snake with a memorable Lunar New Year celebration. The festivities, taking place on Tuesday, 28 January 2025, from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm, will be held at the resort's signature venue, Terra & Mar. The evening begins with a captivating dragon dance performance to set the festive mood, followed by a lavish buffet feast featuring fresh seafood, traditional Chinese delicacies, and live music to enhance the celebratory ambiance.The buffet is priced at THB 1,588++ per adult and THB 788++ per child (4 to 12 years). Guests are invited to gather with family and friends for a night of indulgence and unforgettable New Year memories at SAii Laguna Phuket.Additionally, guests can discover the beauty of Phuket while enjoying rates starting at THB 3,400++ per night. This special Lunar New Year offer includes 10% off the Best Flexible Rate with Breakfast, daily gourmet breakfast for two, and a tranquil beachside ambiance.For those seeking a serene island escape, SAii Phi Phi Islands Village is set to celebrate the Year of the Snake with an unforgettable Lunar New Year buffet banquet. Taking place on Wednesday, 29 January 2025, from 6:30 pm to 10:00 pm, the event will be held at the scenic Lazy Pool Lawn. Guests can indulge in a diverse selection of specialty dishes from across Asia. The buffet is priced at THB 1,750 for adults and THB 875 for children aged 4–11 years, with prices exclusive of beverages. A 10% service charge and applicable government taxes will also apply.Offering an idyllic escape with rates starting at THB 3,000++ per night, guests can take advantage of a 10% discount on the Best Flexible Rate with Breakfast, which includes a daily gourmet breakfast for two. Accommodations range from charming bungalows to serene hillside villas.Santiburi Koh Samui welcomes the Year of the Dragon with a spectacular Chinese New Year feast at its stunning seafront venue, The Beach House, on 29 January 2024. Priced at THB 2,399++, this culinary celebration features a diverse menu showcasing dishes inspired by the rich flavours of Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and beyond.The resort offers the ultimate in luxury with modern Thai villas and special resort perks, such as the signature floating breakfast available exclusively in pool villas. Rates start at THB10,000++ per night and include 10% off the Best Flexible Rate with Breakfast along with daily gourmet breakfast for two.Ring in the Year of the Snake with "Gong Xi," an enchanting moonlit Lunar New Year celebration at SAii Koh Samui Villas. On Wednesday, January 29, 2025, from 7:00 to 9:30 pm, guests are invited to indulge in an authentic banquet on the beach featuring Chinese delicacies and Thai-style barbecue delights under a starlit sky. This memorable dining experience at SAii Beach Club is priced at THB 1,300 net per person.Enhance your Lunar New Year festivities by taking advantage of the resort's exclusive early booking offer. Enjoy significant savings on luxurious villas surrounded by tropical paradise. For more details and to book your stay, visit Book Early & Save.Each S Hotels & Resorts property provides an exceptional opportunity to create cherished memories during the Lunar New Year. Whether seeking beachside relaxation, island adventures, or luxurious villa retreats, S Hotels & Resorts offers an ideal setting for celebrations filled with indulgence and discovery. Travelers are encouraged to book early to secure their stay and begin the Year of the Snake in paradise.

