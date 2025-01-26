Rockwell Automation Completes Acquisition Of Clearpath Robotics

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Rockwell Automation completes of Clearpath Robotics

January 26, 2025 by Mark Allinson

Rockwell Automation , which claims to be“the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation”, has completed its acquisition of Ontario, Canada-based Clearpath Robotics , a developer of autonomous robotics, including autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for industrial applications.

The acquisition includes Clearpath Robotics' namesake research division, a leader in developing autonomous for the innovation market, and the industrial division Otto Motors, which provides AMRs, the next frontier in industrial automation and transformation. Both divisions report to Rockwell's Intelligent Devices operating segment.

Blake Moret, chairman and CEO, Rockwell Automation, says:“We are delighted to welcome the Clearpath Robotics and Otto Motors teams to Rockwell. This acquisition marks a turning point for our customers around the world.

“Rockwell is simplifying and transforming the difficult yet critical function of material handling throughout the manufacturing plant with an end-to-end production logistics solution. Production logistics is key to optimizing operations across an entire facility and bringing the Connected Enterprise to life.”

Otto Motors will be featured at Rockwell's Automation Fair, the world's premier industrial automation and digital transformation event, November 6-9 in Boston, where customers will see firsthand the significant impact that AMRs will have on productivity and safety across operations.

Amar Mehta, EY Americas strategy and transactions advanced manufacturing leader, says:“Not only do AMRs connect islands of automation; they are often one of the final major elements that help manufacturers achieve autonomous production logistics, enabling significant value creation for the manufacturer and their customers.

“Rockwell is a leader in the key hardware, software, and services that are needed to integrate AMRs into a manufacturing plant. With this acquisition, Rockwell enhances its ability to take manufacturers on a full end-to-end digital transformation for their production environments.”