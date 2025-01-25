Uttarakhand To Implement Uniform Civil Code On January 27

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Uttarakhand is slated to implement Uniform Civil Code on January 27 - becoming the first state in India to enforce the law. The law was notified earlier this week and contains 'legal provisions for marital conditions and protection of individual rights and social harmony'.

UCC will be implemented across the state on January 27 - a day before Prime Narendra Modi arrives in Dehradun. According to an update shared by officials on Saturday, the portal will be launched at 12:30 pm from the state Secretariat.

Who will be affected by UCC in Uttarakhand?

According to the state government, this act applies to the entire area of the state of Uttarakhand and is also effective on the residents of the state living outside Uttarakhand. Scheduled Tribes and protected authority-empowered persons and communities are exempted from the parameters of UCC.

| UCC in Uttarakhand: Will natives outside state need to disclose live-in status? What is Uniform Civil Code in India?

The Uniform Civil Code seeks to establish a set of uniform personal laws that apply to all citizens, regardless of religion, gender, or caste. This would cover aspects such as marriage, divorce, adoption, inheritance, and succession.

Political tussle over UCC

The UCC includes detailed provisions related to marriage, divorce, annulment of marriage, willful and non-willful succession and live-in relationships. Opposition leaders however insist that the law is“impractical” and likely to 'divide people along religious lines'.

“This is not any divisive politics. UCC has a uniform system and uniform law for all,” Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had countered earlier this week.

What does Article 44 say about UCC?

Article 44 of the Constitution discusses the Uniform Civil Code:“The State shall endeavour to secure for the citizens a uniform civil code throughout the territory of India.”