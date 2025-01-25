RHC Chief Inaugurats Royal Initiative Projects In Madaba

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Madaba, January 25 (Petra) – Chief of the Royal Hashemite Court (RHC), Yousef Issawi, who also heads the committee overseeing the implementation of King Abdullah II's initiatives, inaugurated several royal initiative projects in Madaba Governorate on Saturday. These projects are part of the King's directives following field visits and meetings with local residents.Issawi officially opened two parks in Jabal Bani Hamida and Lubb and Mleih municipalities. The parks were established under the Safe Parks Initiative in collaboration with the Zaha Cultural Center. Each park spans approximately 3,000 square meters, featuring seating areas, green spaces, safe play zones for children, and walking paths, offering recreational facilities for families.During the visit, Issawi also inspected the progress of the rehabilitation of a legal football field adjacent to Imad al-Din Zangi School in the Qasaba Madaba District. Issawi reviewed the project, which is currently 25 percent complete.The rehabilitation includes replacing the stadium floor, constructing fences, and upgrading player facilities, health amenities, and administrative offices. The field, upon completion, will serve students, the local community, and youth and sports clubs across the governorate.In press remarks, Issawi underscored that the royal initiatives are based on the priorities and needs highlighted by citizens during His Majesty's engagements with communities. These projects aim to enhance services and create safe, inclusive environments for residents to engage in recreational and social activities.Issawi added that the royal initiatives complement government projects and are implemented in coordination with relevant institutions to align with broader development strategies.