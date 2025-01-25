'Confirm Jahannumi Hai...': Munawar Faruqui Mocks Maulana Over Maghrib Namaaz Video Goes Viral Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Standup comedian Munawar Faruqui has shared an Instagram Reel. The social has gone viral, gaining 5 million views in three hours. In the video, he mocks a Maulana sitting at the back of his audience.

“Arey, Maulana sahab bhi aaye huye hain. Maulana sahaab, Asr, Maghrib? (Oh, Maulana Sahab is here too! Maulana Sahab, what about your prayers?),” Munawar Faruqui asks, and the entire audience bursts into laughter. The comedian wonders how the man left his prayers to watch the comedy show.

“Confirm Jahannumi hai... (Your place in Hell is confirmed)” he sings next, followed by cheers and claps.

Muslim prayers

Asr and Maghrib are two of the five daily prayers that Muslims perform. Asr (which roughly means afternoon in Arabic) is offered in the late afternoon before sunset. Maghrib (Arabic word for sunset) is performed at sunset.

Asr prayer is performed after the Dhuhr (Arabic for noon) prayer, which takes place at noon and before sunset. It marks the transition from the busy hours of the day to the evening.

On the other hand, Maghrib prayer is offered immediately after sunset, signifying the end of the day and the beginning of the night.

Muslims perform their prayers facing the Kaaba, the sacred site in Mecca . Islam has five daily prayers: Fajr (before dawn), Dhuhr (at noon), Asr (late afternoon), Maghrib (sunset) and Isha (at night).

If a Muslim misses the Asr prayer, it is recommended to offer it before performing the Maghrib prayer. This ensures that the order of the prayers is maintained.

Munawar Faruqui roasts recycler

The Instagram Reel Munawar Faruqui shared starts on a different note. He asks one of the audience members, named Kashif, what his profession is. Kashif answers that he is a“recycler”. When Munawar asks what Kashif recycles, he says“E-Waste”, the short form of electronic waste.