Watch Viral Video 'Where Faith Flows...': Guru Randhawa Takes Dip In Ganga At Maha Kumbh Mela, Feels 'Blessed'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: and Guru Randhawa recently took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj during his visit to the Maha Kumbh Mela.

Sharing a from his visit to Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 on social Instagram, Guru Randhawa said he felt“blessed” to take a sacred dip in Ganga at Prayagraj.

He said: "Blessed to take a sacred dip in Maa Ganga at Prayagraj, where faith flows and spirituality thrives. Starting my new journey with God's blessing. Har Har Gange!"

Earlier this month, the singer hinted at potential problems with music label T-series and assured his fans that he would resolve them soon.

The singer had said on X: "Big people faces big problems. The issue will get resolved in few days and we will come back stronger then ever. This year will be full of music and movies. Just gearing up. I hardly speak about all these issues but ya its time to address and let you all know whats happening at the backend from past 1.5 year. But yess hopefully it will get resolved and things will be sorted in a nicer way. Till then spread love. God is the greatest (sic)."

He was responding to a fan who accused T-Series of allegedly blocking the singer from working independently or with another label.

Last year, Guru Randhawa had collaborated with international artists and bands. He joined hands with singer Rick Ross for the track "Rich Life."