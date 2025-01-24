National Voters' Day Is About Celebrating India's Vibrant Democracy: PM Modi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi on Saturday emphasised the significance of National Voters' Day, describing it as a celebration of India's vibrant democracy.

Taking to social X, PM Modi highlighted the importance of every exercising their right to vote and acknowledged the crucial role of participation in shaping the future of the nation.

"National Voters' Day is about celebrating our vibrant democracy and empowering every citizen to exercise their right to vote. It highlights the importance of participation in shaping the nation's future. We laud the Election Commission of India for their exemplary efforts in this regard," the Prime Minister wrote, expressing his gratitude to the poll panel for its continuous efforts in strengthening the democratic process.

National Voters' Day, observed on January 25 each year, is a reminder of the establishment of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Prime Minister Modi pointed out that this day holds special significance as it marks the foundation of the ECI. He also reflected on the historical context, recalling how, during the first general elections in 1951-1952, there were doubts about the sustainability of India's democracy. "Some people were sceptical, whether the country's democracy will survive," he said.

However, the Prime Minister emphasised that India's democracy had proved all doubts wrong, asserting, "India is the mother of democracy."

PM Modi further acknowledged the progress made over the decades in strengthening and prospering India's democracy.

He lauded the Election Commission for its consistent modernisation efforts and technological innovations in the electoral process. "The commission has used the power of technology to strengthen people's power," he said, congratulating the ECI for its unwavering commitment to conducting fair elections.

The Prime Minister also appealed to citizens to participate in the democratic process by voting in large numbers. "I urge the countrymen to vote in large numbers and participate in the country's democratic processes and also strengthen this process," he said in a video post, which was part of his "Mann ki Baat" radio show.

Since 2011, the National Voters' Day (NVD) has been celebrated on January 25 every year to mark the foundation day of the Election Commission of India (ECI), which was established on this day in the year 1950.

The main purpose of the NVD celebration is to encourage, facilitate, and maximise voter enrolment, especially the new voters. Dedicated to the country's voters, the day is celebrated to spread awareness among them to promote informed participation in the electoral process.