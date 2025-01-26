(MENAFN) The office of Israeli Prime announced that Gazans would not be allowed to return to the northern Gaza Strip until the release of Israeli prisoner Erbil Jewish is arranged, while Hamas stated she would be released on the following Saturday. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) emphasized their commitment to the ceasefire agreement and returning civilians, accusing Hamas of failing to uphold the terms and vowing to "work to return the abductees." A senior Hamas official informed mediators that Jewish is alive and would be freed as part of the agreement. Meanwhile, an official from Islamic Jihad told Al Jazeera that Jewish is being held by the Al-Quds Brigades in her capacity as a trainer in the Israeli military's space program. Islamic Jihad confirmed that Jewish's release would occur under the terms of the exchange deal and held Israel responsible for any disruption of these terms.



The Gaza Ministry of Interior has completed preparations to facilitate the return of displaced people from southern Gaza to the northern areas. The government media office in Gaza also reported that authorities are implementing plans for the ceasefire as outlined. In line with the ceasefire agreement, the Qassam Brigades handed over four Israeli female soldiers to the International Red Cross in Gaza City on Saturday, marking the continuation of the prisoner exchange. This exchange is expected to lead to the partial withdrawal of Israeli forces and the return of displaced residents to northern Gaza, along with the free movement of people across the Gaza Strip.

MENAFN26012025000045015687ID1109129677