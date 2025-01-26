Paxman To Share Groundbreaking Study On Scalp Cooling Success At Arab Health 2025

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Paxman Scalp Cooling in collaboration with the Association of British HealthTech Industries (ABHI), will present important data highlighting the use of scalp cooling in the prevention and management of adverse effects of chemotherapy at Arab 2025. This prominent event, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre, is expected to draw 60,000 healthcare professionals from around the world.







In celebration of 50 years of Arab Health, Paxman will host an exclusive educational session, highlighting how clinical teams can offer a much-needed solution for patients in navigating one of the most feared side effects of chemotherapy treatment, chemotherapy-induced alopecia.

During the session, Anna Parker, Head of International at Paxman, will present the latest data from the largest ever real-world, multicentre analysis for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced alopecia that evaluates the effectiveness of scalp cooling on hair retention with a wide range of chemotherapy drug regimens. The clinical study, published in 2024 in The Oncologist, presents 13 years of real-world multi-centre scalp cooling data from 7,424 patients across 68 hospitals.

There will also be the opportunity to see a live demonstration of the Paxman Scalp Cooling System, showcasing the simplicity and ease of system operation, alongside the importance of cap fitting for optimum patient comfort and outcomes.

Dr. Bassel M Jallad, Haematologist and Medical Oncologist at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, will share insight and perspective on a range of scalp cooling topics, including steps for implementation, efficacy, psychosocial impact of effective side-effect management on patient quality of life, and the often-overlooked topic of persistent chemotherapy-induced alopecia.

The audience will also hear from former scalp cooling patients, who will share their personal experiences and emphasise the importance of scalp cooling treatment in effectively managing chemotherapy-induced alopecia – an often-devastating side-effect that affects not only patients but also their wider family and social networks.

Following the presentation, there will be Question and Answer Session along with light refreshments and networking opportunities. Delegates will also have the opportunity to continue discussions and meet the Paxman Team at boothwithin the UK Pavilion.

Commenting on Paxman's educational presentation, Anna Parker, Head of International, said,“We are grateful to ABHI for this opportunity to present the findings from this impressive registry with 13 years of comprehensive patient data to the audience at Arab Health in this 50Anniversary year. We know how empowering it is for patients to gain a little privacy and control when navigating a cancer diagnosis and hope this brings awareness to this treatment option for comprehensive cancer treatment facilities in the MENA region.”