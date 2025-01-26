Templer outlines necessary conditions for successful political transition in Syria

(MENAFN) In an upcoming interview, Robert Templer outlines the necessary conditions for a successful transition in Syria after years of conflict. Templer, an expert in conflict resolution and public policy, draws on his extensive experience in conflict zones to emphasize the importance of a careful and inclusive political process following the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime. Templer stresses that even after a military victory, the key to sustainable peace lies in establishing a broad political process that includes all factions, whether victorious or defeated. He cautions against rushing the drafting of a new constitution, advising that it should reflect the aspirations of the Syrian people and incorporate the diverse components of the society. He also highlights the need for time to conduct a census, establish electoral lists, and carefully plan the constitution, as rushing elections too soon can lead to increased tensions, as seen in Afghanistan’s post-conflict experience.



Instead of immediately turning to elections, Templer proposes creating a national dialogue body that includes a cross-section of Syrian society, from farmers and engineers to professors and members of various ethnic and sectarian groups. This body would discuss crucial national issues such as justice for victims, minority rights, compensation, and human rights, avoiding partisan bias and external interference. He believes that such bodies have shown the ability to ease tensions and create legitimate solutions to sensitive issues. Templer also advises caution regarding the role of political parties, warning that political decisions made right after a conflict can worsen divisions, as seen in Bosnia and Lebanon. He suggests a distribution of power in Syria that reflects the country’s realities and promotes national unity. Additionally, he advocates for electoral systems and governance structures that transcend ethnic and religious divides, allowing for a more inclusive and peaceful future.

