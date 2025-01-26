Survey finds significant number of Syrian refugees in Sweden are not planning to return to Syria

(MENAFN) A recent survey has found that a significant number of Syrian refugees in Sweden are not planning to return to Syria, despite the country's evolving situation following the fall of the Assad regime. According to the poll published by the Comms website on Thursday, 46 percent of Syrian-born individuals residing in Sweden expressed their intention to remain in the country permanently, with no plans to return to Syria.



The survey also showed that 26 percent of respondents are considering returning to Syria, but only when the situation becomes more stable. Meanwhile, 9 percent stated they would like to return but are hindered by economic or legal barriers. Fifteen percent of participants remained undecided, while 3 percent said they intend to return as soon as possible. Two percent declined to answer the question. The survey, which took place between December 17 and early January, included 231 participants. Of those, 61 percent have lived in Sweden for 6 to 10 years, 25 percent for over 10 years, and 8 percent for 3 to 5 years.

