Qatar Strongly Condemns Targeting Of Saudi Hospital In Sudan's El Fasher

Doha, Qatar: The state of Qatar has issued a strong condemnation of an attack on a Saudi hospital in El Fasher, Sudan, which resulted in casualties.

The of Foreign affairs in Qatar (MoFA) stated that the bombing of the hospital represents a clear violation of international humanitarian law, which aims to guarantee the safety and protection of medical facilities and healthcare workers during times of conflict and called for the international community to take urgent action to protect civilian infrastructure.

In its statement, MoFA expressed Qatar's condolences to the victims' families and to the government and people of brotherly People's Republic of Sudan, wishing speedy recovery to those injured by the attack.