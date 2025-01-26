Hamas accuses Israeli occupation of stalling implementation of ceasefire agreement

(MENAFN) Hamas has accused the Israeli of stalling the implementation of the ceasefire agreement and delaying the prisoner exchange, after 70 Palestinian prisoners out of 200 released yesterday were deported. The release is part of the second batch under the first phase of the ceasefire deal in Gaza, which involved the release of four female Israeli in exchange for Palestinian detainees. Despite the ceasefire's activation, Hamas claims the Israeli continues to violate the terms, particularly in southern Gaza, where ongoing shooting incidents have resulted in casualties. Two Palestinians were martyred and several others wounded when they attempted to return to their homes through Al-Rashid Street, a route agreed upon in the ceasefire. Hamas also accused Israel of preventing displaced Palestinians from returning to the northern Gaza Strip, warning that such delays could jeopardize further stages of the agreement.



Furthermore, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated that one of the female prisoners, Erbil Jews, will not be returned, and Palestinians will be barred from entering the northern Gaza Strip until this matter is resolved. Although the prisoner exchange agreement does not specify where the deported Palestinians will go, they will stay in Egypt for a week before being transferred to other countries such as Turkey, Qatar, and Algeria. Among the 200 released prisoners, 120 were serving life sentences for alleged "bloody attacks." High-profile prisoners like Zakaria al-Zubaidi, Ahmad Barghouti, Wael Qassem, and Mahmoud Atallah were among those released. After being freed, the prisoners were transported from Ofer and Negev Desert prisons to various locations, with plans for their eventual deportation.



According to the agreement, Israel was supposed to open Salah al-Din road for Palestinian movement once the second batch of prisoners was released, but this has yet to happen. Israeli airstrikes have continued over Gaza, particularly targeting Rafah, while the UN reported that trucks with aid have entered Gaza under the ceasefire, though the Kerem Shalom crossing remains largely closed. Meanwhile, the Civil Defense Department in Gaza is still working to recover the bodies of martyrs buried under rubble, continuing their efforts despite limited equipment and ongoing challenges.

