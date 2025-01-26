Hamas releases four Israeli soldiers as part of second batch of prisoner exchange

(MENAFN) On Saturday afternoon, Hamas' Al-Qassam Brigades released four Israeli as part of the second batch of the prisoner exchange between Hamas and Israel. The operation took place at Palestine Square in central Gaza City, where Red Cross vehicles were present for the exchange.



In return, 200 Palestinian prisoners are set to be released from Israeli prisons on Saturday. Among those freed are 121 individuals serving life sentences and 79 facing high-level sentences. Preparations have been underway in Israeli prisons for the release of these Palestinian prisoners, which forms part of the ongoing prisoner swap between the Palestinian resistance and Israel.

