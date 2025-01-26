White House dismisses independent inspectors general from at least 12 major federal agencies

(MENAFN) On Friday evening, the White House dismissed independent inspectors general from at least 12 major agencies, sparking concerns that President Donald might appoint loyalists to critical positions overseeing fraud, waste, and misuse in government. The affected inspectors were informed of their immediate termination via email from the White House personnel director, a move that many consider a violation of federal law, which mandates a 30-day notice to for dismissals of Senate-confirmed inspectors general. The fired inspectors oversaw some of the largest federal agencies, including the Departments of Defense, Foreign Affairs, Transportation, Veterans Affairs, Housing and Urban Development, Interior, Energy, Trade, and Agriculture, as well as the Environmental Protection Agency, the Small Business Administration, and the Social Security Administration.



The dismissals raised alarm, with one former inspector general describing the action as a "large-scale massacre" and warning that Trump's replacements would likely be loyal to him, undermining the purpose of the independent oversight role. Despite the terminations, those dismissed emphasized that their work aligned with the president's stated goals of fighting fraud and improving government efficiency. The news coincided with the Senate's confirmation of Pete Higgseth as defense secretary, where Senator Elizabeth Warren had recently questioned whether Higgseth would uphold the independence of the Defense Department's inspector general. Higgseth committed to maintaining that independence in his confirmation responses, but the dismissals of inspectors general raised doubts about the administration's broader commitment to oversight.

