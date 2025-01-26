Seventy Palestinian prisoners released by Israeli authorities arrive in Egypt

(MENAFN) Seventy Palestinian prisoners who were released by Israeli authorities as part of a prisoner exchange with Hamas have arrived in Egypt. The prisoners, all serving life sentences, were transferred to Egypt in two buses after their release as part of the ongoing deal. Meanwhile, Palestinian sources reported that three buses carrying 114 Palestinian prisoners arrived in Ramallah, following their release as part of the same agreement. Additionally, 16 other prisoners arrived in the Gaza Strip.



Hamas had earlier announced that 200 Palestinian prisoners, including 121 serving life sentences and 79 with long sentences, would be freed in the second batch of the prisoner exchange deal. The Qassam Brigades, Hamas's military wing, also handed over four Israeli female soldiers to the International Red Cross in Gaza, marking another key moment in the exchange process. The ceasefire between Hamas and Israel, which began on January 19, is expected to last for 42 days, during which negotiations will continue for subsequent phases of the deal. The agreement, mediated by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States, aims to eventually lead to the release of more prisoners and a permanent cessation of hostilities.

