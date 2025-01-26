S-Korea’s deepest political crisis in decades sparked by President Yoon Suk-yeol’s brief declaration of martial law

(MENAFN) Amid South Korea’s deepest crisis in decades, sparked by President Yoon Suk-yeol’s brief declaration of martial law in December, South Koreans are turning K-pop wreaths and light sticks into instruments of political protest. These protests have been particularly targeted at President Yoon, with hundreds of wreaths sent to his residence and buildings associated with impeachment proceedings. Some wreaths have also targeted other officials linked to the martial law controversy. Local estimates that thousands of wreaths have been delivered to government offices. While many wreaths carry moderate messages supporting Yoon or opposing impeachment, others contain extreme rhetoric. Funerary wreaths adorned with black ribbons and white tulips, as well as ceremonial wreaths decorated with bright red roses and orchids, have been used to convey messages reflecting Korea’s deep political divide. The wreath protest movement has grown in popularity, with media coverage quadrupling in 2024 compared to the previous year.



Although funeral wreaths for protests have been around since the early 2000s, their exact origins are unclear. While many flower shops report no orders for protest wreaths, a few stores have become central hubs for this movement. For instance, Yoon Myung of Dongsung Flower in Seoul shared that her store had delivered over 1,000 wreaths since December, with many customers being in their twenties and thirties, including international orders from Japan, the United States, and the Netherlands. Sociology professor Choi Hang-sup observed that the wreaths, while avoiding physical violence, have evolved into a form of indirect hate speech, with messages presented alongside flowers. Professor Kim Hern Sek from Jungwon University noted that the wreath protests are still isolated to certain political groups, making it difficult for them to gain widespread public support.



The environmental impact of these protests has also raised concerns, as many wreaths are made from cheap, non-environmentally friendly materials. Despite this, some experts see the growing trend of protest methods among younger generations as promising, especially in the context of K-pop fan culture being applied to political rallies. During pro-impeachment rallies in December, K-pop light sticks, often valued around $50, were carried by thousands of protesters, signaling their stance against President Yoon. Hong Ja-young, a 29-year-old protester, emphasized that despite their expense, the light sticks symbolized the protesters' dedication to expressing their opinions. The crisis unfolded when President Yoon imposed martial law on December 3 and deployed military forces to the National Assembly, leading to his ousting just 11 days later. He was arrested on January 19 as part of a law enforcement operation at his residence. The Constitutional Court now has 180 days to decide whether to formally remove him from office or reinstate him, as he faces possible charges of rebellion.

