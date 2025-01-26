Orban warns that Hungary will block extension of EU sanctions on Russia

(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Viktor Orban has warned that Hungary will block the extension of EU sanctions on Russia unless Ukraine agrees to reopen a key gas pipeline that runs through its territory, supplying gas to Central European nations like Hungary. The EU has imposed 15 rounds of sanctions on Russia since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, but the 16th round cannot be passed unless all member states vote in favor by January 31. Orban, a right-wing populist and close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has expressed frustration with Ukraine’s decision to halt the pipeline’s operation on January 1 after not renewing its transit agreement with Russia's Gazprom. Ukraine argued that while the agreement generated revenue, it was ultimately more beneficial to Russia.



Hungary relies heavily on Russian energy, with over 80% of its gas and oil coming from Russia. While Hungary continues to import Russian gas through the Turkish Stream pipeline, which runs through the Balkans, Orban accuses Ukraine’s military of attacking the pipeline and blames both Ukraine and the EU for Hungary's economic difficulties. He claimed that EU sanctions have cost Hungary nearly 20 billion euros over the past three years, a sum greater than the country’s annual tax revenue. In a radio interview, Orban called on the EU to pressure Ukraine into reopening the pipeline, arguing that Hungary should not bear the economic burden of sanctions while helping Ukraine.

