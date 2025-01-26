Lebanese Army Command issues statement urging citizens to avoid heading toward southern border areas

(MENAFN) The Lebanese Command – Directorate of Guidance issued a statement on Saturday urging citizens to avoid heading toward southern border areas, as the 60-day ceasefire period had ended, and mines and other dangerous objects left by Israeli forces still posed a threat. The army emphasized the need for the public to adhere to military instructions to ensure safety.



The statement also highlighted ongoing Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement, including on Lebanon's sovereignty, the destruction of infrastructure, and the burning of homes in border villages. The Lebanese are continuing engineering surveys, road clearances, and the neutralization of unexploded ordnance in the area. They are also closely monitoring the operational situation, in collaboration with the United Nations Interim Force in South Lebanon (UNIFIL) and a five-member committee tasked with overseeing the agreement's implementation. Since the ceasefire took effect on November 27, 2024, the Lebanese army has been executing a phased deployment plan in the southern Litani area, as instructed by the Council of Ministers.

