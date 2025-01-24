Gaza Ceasefire: Hamas Names Four Female Israeli Soldiers To Be Released On Saturday

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Hamas leaders have disclosed the names of four Israeli hostages slated for release on Saturday under the Gaza ceasefire deal. The group had previously released three Israeli women over the weekend while Tel Aviv freed around 90 Palestinian prisoners. Officials indicate that Israel has agreed to release 50 Palestinian prisoners for every female soldier released during the first six-week phase of the truce.

Who are the hostages slated for release?

The armed wing of Hamas - Izzeldeen al-Qassam Brigades - confirmed on Friday that four members of an IDF observation team will be released on Saturday. Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa, Naama Levy and Liri Albag had been abducted from their base in Nahal Oz during the October 7 attack that triggered the war.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also confirmed that Hamas had shared names with the mediators without divulging additional details. It is pertinent to note that Arbel Yehoud - the last female civilian hostage being held in Gaza - was not listed among the hostages slated for release. Israeli officials had previously indicated that they expected her release over the coming weekend.

Hostage exchange on Sunday

The exchange is expected to begin on Saturday afternoon. It follows the release on the ceasefire's first day last Sunday of three Israeli women and 90 Palestinian prisoners - the first such exchange for more than a year.

Details of Gaza ceasefire agreement

The ceasefire agreement, worked out after months of on-off negotiations brokered by Qatar and Egypt and backed by the United States, halted the fighting for the first time since a truce that lasted just a week in Nov. 2023.