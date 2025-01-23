Freemasons making return in Syria

(MENAFN) Freemasonry is reportedly making a return to Syria following a 50-year ban, according to a statement from the Presidency of the Supreme Council of the Grand Syrian Orient Lodges. The group claims the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s in December 2024, when Assad’s forces were overthrown by jihadist and opposition groups, has created an opportunity for its re-establishment.



For decades, Freemason lodges were absent in Syria, as the Assad suppressed any organizations that could challenge its control. The group now sees the uncertainty and the shift in governance under Islamist factions as a chance to revive its presence.



In its statement, the Freemasons framed their return as part of Syria’s reconstruction and emphasized that they are not a political organization. They clarified that their goal is to promote values of tolerance, brotherhood, education, and charitable work, distancing themselves from political affairs. Despite their claims of being non-political, Freemasonry has historically faced controversy, with critics accusing the society of elitism, political influence, and ties to conspiracy theories about global control.

MENAFN23012025000045015687ID1109121804