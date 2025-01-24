Turkiye And Syria Consider Renewal Of Free Trade Agreement
1/24/2025 3:11:11 PM
By Alimat Aliyeva
Turkiye and Syria have expressed their intention to work on
resuming the free trade agreement between the two countries,
Azernews reports.
According to reports, the two parties recently discussed matters
of trade cooperation and customs operations. They agreed to begin
negotiations with the goal of reinstating the free trade agreement,
which was suspended in 2011 due to the Political turmoil in
Syria.
Additionally, it was decided that both nations would review
customs duties for certain goods. The updated duties will be
applied uniformly at all border points, ensuring consistency and
facilitating smoother trade between Turkiye and Syria.
The move to resume the free trade agreement is seen as a
significant step toward rebuilding economic ties between the two
nations, which have been strained due to the ongoing Syrian
conflict. By addressing customs duties and trade barriers, this
agreement could potentially help stabilize the regional economy,
benefiting not only Turkiye and Syria but also neighboring
countries in the Middle East.
The resumption of trade cooperation comes at a time when both
nations are looking to recover economically, with Turkiye facing
inflationary pressures and Syria struggling with the aftermath of
years of war. If successful, this agreement could lay the
groundwork for broader regional cooperation, possibly serving as a
model for peacebuilding and economic recovery in other parts of the
Middle East.
