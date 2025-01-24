Ukrainian Forces Destroy Russian Radar, Reconnaissance Vehicle In Zaporizhzhia Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Zaporizhzhia region, the Ukrainian defense intelligence operatives successfully destroyed a Russian Harmon (1L122) radar station, its operating crew, and a reconnaissance vehicle belonging to Russian signals intelligence specialists.

That is according to a post by the Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR) of Ukraine's of Defense, as reported by Ukrinform.

On the territory temporarily occupied by the Russian forces in Zaporizhzhia, Ukrainian reconnaissance units identified the location of the Harmon radar station.

Due to adverse weather conditions, the first strike on the radar station was not fully effective. Following the explosion, Russian personnel decided to evacuate the radar system. They disassembled it, loaded it onto a vehicle, and prepared to leave. The second, precise strike destroyed the Harmon radar, its operating crew, and the vehicle with Russian radio-technical reconnaissance specialists.

Previously, as reported by Ukrinform, HUR operatives also destroyed critical satellite equipment near Tyotkino in Russia's Kursk region.