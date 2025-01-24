World Padel League Welcomes Sohail Khan Entertainment As The Team Owners Of Panthers

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The World Padel League today announced Sohail Khan Entertainment, one of India's leading entertainment, events and production & distribution houses as the owner of Team Panthers, ahead of its highly anticipated India debut. Scheduled to take place from February 5-8 at the Nesco Center, Mumbai, the World Padel League will bring together top global padel players together for the first time in India.







Sohail Khan Entertainment boasts of 14 movies under its banner and is known for delivering hits such as 'Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya', Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?', 'Jai Ho', 'Freaky Ali', 'Partner' amongst others. The company is also widely known for organising over 1000+ large-scale on-ground events like 'Filmfare' and 'Zee Cine Awards' in the past. Owners of the 'Da-Bangg Tour' with more than 50 shows so far, they are also the part-owners of the Celebrity Cricket League, as also the owners of Team Mumbai Heroes. As part of the World Padel League, the company has further expanded its footprint into the world of sports as they become a part of the rapidly growing affinity for padel in India.





Meteora Developers, Dubai World Padel League, owned by ID Info Business Serviced Ltd. and powered by Maisour, promises to bring world-class padel action to India, at par with global standards. Featuring 32 elite players across 4 teams, the league is poised to raise the bar and set new benchmarks for the sport in India, making WPL 'The Greatest Show on Court!'.

Talking about WPL,said,“The growth of padel in India is quite impressive, with several of our industry peers also playing the sport regularly. It's a sport that fosters a sense of community, and with the World Padel League making its debut in India, it will undoubtedly elevate the sport to a whole new level. Team Panthers has got some exciting talent from across the globe and we are looking forward to a successful edition ahead!”

Extending a welcome to Sohail Khan Entertainment,expressed,“It's a pleasure to have Sohail and team as part of World Padel League's India debut. His association with the league is a testament to the growing popularity of padel, and we look forward to elevating the sport to new heights in India. We are excited about the opportunities this collaboration presents and can't wait to bring power-packed courtside action starting February 5!”

World

The World Padel League today announced Sohail Khan Entertainment, one of India's leading entertainment, events and film production & distribution houses as the owner of Team Panthers, ahead of its highly anticipated India debut. Scheduled to take place from February 5-8 at the Nesco Center, Mumbai, the World Padel League will bring together top global padel players together for the first time in India.

Sohail Khan Entertainment boasts of 14 movies under its banner and is known for delivering hits such as 'Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya', Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?', 'Jai Ho', 'Freaky Ali', 'Partner' amongst others. The company is also widely known for organising over 1000+ large-scale on-ground events like 'Filmfare' and 'Zee Cine Awards' in the past. Owners of the 'Da-Bangg Tour' with more than 50 shows so far, they are also the part-owners of the Celebrity Cricket League, as also the owners of Team Mumbai Heroes. As part of the World Padel League, the company has further expanded its footprint into the world of sports as they become a part of the rapidly growing affinity for padel in India.

Meteora Developers, Dubai World Padel League, owned by ID Info Business Serviced Ltd. and powered by Maisour, promises to bring world-class padel action to India, at par with global standards. Featuring 32 elite players across 4 teams, the league is poised to raise the bar and set new benchmarks for the sport in India, making WPL 'The Greatest Show on Court!'.

Talking about WPL,said,“The growth of padel in India is quite impressive, with several of our industry peers also playing the sport regularly. It's a sport that fosters a sense of community, and with the World Padel League making its debut in India, it will undoubtedly elevate the sport to a whole new level. Team Panthers has got some exciting talent from across the globe and we are looking forward to a successful edition ahead!”

Extending a welcome to Sohail Khan Entertainment,expressed,“It's a pleasure to have Sohail and team as part of World Padel League's India debut. His association with the league is a testament to the growing popularity of padel, and we look forward to elevating the sport to new heights in India. We are excited about the opportunities this collaboration presents and can't wait to bring power-packed courtside action starting February 5!”

World Padel League will follow a single round-robin format, with each team playing against every other team, during the three league stage days. The top two teams will advance to the finals, to be held on February 8.

Tickets for the highly-anticipated World Padel League are now live on District by Zomato.

Padel League will follow a single round-robin format, with each team playing against every other team, during the three league stage days. The top two teams will advance to the finals, to be held on February 8.

Tickets for the highly-anticipated World Padel League are now live on District by Zomato.