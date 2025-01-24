Abu Dhabi Suspends 2 Industrial Facilities Over Pollution, Violation Of Environmental Laws

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Operations in two industrial facilities in Abu Dhabi will be temporarily suspended to protect public and the environment, the Environment agency - Abu Dhabi said on X on Friday.

The decision also included imposing a penalty on one of them due to non-compliance with regulations concerning risks to human health and the environment.

Regular inspection visits and air quality monitoring reports by the authority revealed that the levels of pollutants in the facilities exceeded allowed limits.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The Agency reaffirmed its commitment to ongoing monitoring and inspection to ensure compliance with environmental standards, urging all industrial facilities to adhere to environmental regulations to safeguard public health and preserve nature.

Maintaining and improving air quality is a priority for Abu Dhabi if it is to achieve sustainable development and reduce any negative impacts on humans and the environment.

Several strategic initiatives and projects have been implemented to manage and improve air quality in coordination and cooperation with other government and private agencies. The emissions of greenhouse gases, mercury, and industrial air pollutants were inventoried and their sources analysed, and projects for the clean use of fuel in the transportation sector, the power generation sector, water production, and the transition to clean and renewable energy have been implemented.

The emirate introduced projects to periodically inspect vehicles, improve the traffic system, adopt smart management measures, and develop demand for electricity and water. Abu Dhabi has also adopted development options that help maintain air quality and negate the impact of air pollution on public health and the environment.