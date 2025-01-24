Zelensky: Passing Multiple Citizenship Law To Facilitate Return Of Ukrainians

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky says that the adoption of the law on multiple citizenship will facilitate the return of Ukrainians who left the country amid and before the war.

The head of state announced this during a meeting with scholars and students as part of the First National Forum of Talented Youths, Ukrinform reports.

"The law on multiple citizenship was voted on at first reading. I think it is very important for people who left during the war, or even before, to come back. Multiple citizenship will allow people who, due to the war or other circumstances, received documents from another country (...) to return," Zelensyy said.

President Zelensky awards young researchers and speaks with winners / Photo: Volodymyr Tarasov, Ukrinform

In his opinion, multiple citizenship "will free us from many barriers."

In general, the president predicted that after the war, Ukrainians will return home, and the plan to restore the country will become the largest project on the European continent.

"No one will bring anyone back by force. Attraction, a market economy, always returns people. All this will be 100% after the war in any case, because only people can restore things, and first of all, these will be the people of Ukraine and many foreign companies that will come to this market," the head of state said.

As reported, on December 17, 2024, the Verkhovna Rada adopted bill No. 11469 on the introduction of the institution of multiple citizenship. The initiator was President Zelensky.