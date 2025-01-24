Level Of Education In Ukrainian Universities No Worse Than In Europe - Minister

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi called on young Ukrainians to enroll in Ukrainian universities because these facilities are able to provide quality education that is no worse than European.

The minister emphasized this in a comment to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“When we talk about education abroad, we always focus our attention on several dozen top universities in America and Europe, but it is not so easy to enroll there. If you have not enrolled in this top 20 or top 10 European or American universities, then, believe me, I am saying absolutely responsibly and self-critically, it is better to do so in Ukraine. Our universities are better than some European ones, they provide good education. Of course, we still need to grow to the level of the Sorbonne, Oxford, Cambridge or MIT, but we are now definitely able to give our youths some good applied education and some quality natural science education,” he said.

At the same time, Lisovyi noted that the state is currently investing in universities, in particular in the laboratory base. At the same time, the minister does not rule out the adoption of“unpopular decisions” by the ministry regarding the education network in order to develop the industry. He clarified that this is about the consolidation of universities.

“Given that there are universities with 600 to 1,000 students, it is obvious that this is not the environment that can develop. It is rational and expedient to create powerful, large universities in the country with 10,000+ students, and to invest in these universities,” he said.

The head of the Ministry of Education and Science emphasized that all measures are aimed at strengthening the competitiveness of Ukrainian universities in Europe.

Separately, Lisovyi noted that Ukrainian education is popular among the countries of the so-called Global South. Now, according to the official, the number of students from these countries has decreased due to security issues and problems with logistics. At the same time, he assured that the ministry is now "working on this and will solve the issue ".

"Our goal is to bring 100,000 foreign students back to Ukrainian universities in the coming years," he added.

As reported, as part of the modernization of the system of higher education facilities, the Ministry of Education and Science plans to reduce the number of universities to approximately a hundred.