Zelensky Convenes Supreme Sinc Staff: Information On Russia's Military Potential On Agenda

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, at which the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Oleh Ivashchenko, reported on Russia's military capabilities and the issue of providing all Ukrainian units on the front line with all that's needed to fight off the invasion was considered.

The head of the Ukrainian state announced this in an evening address to the nation, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"I held a meeting today. Several questions. A report by the head of the Foreign Intelligence on Russia's military potential and Putin's readiness to continue the war and manipulate world leaders. And in particular, he seeks to manipulate the desire of the U.S. President to achieve peace. I am sure no more Russian manipulations will succeed," he said.

According to Zelensky, another issue discussed on Friday at the Staff meeting was the provision of all Ukrainian units on the front line:“this is about weapons, this is about manpower”.

The president thanked everyone in the country who approaches this issue responsibly.

The Head of State also thanked all Ukrainian soldiers who ensure Russia's accountability and justice for citizens in Ukraine, including soldiers who deliver long-range strikes on military facilities on Russian soil.

“Our army, Special Operations Forces, special services: the Security Service of Ukraine, the Foreign Intelligence Service, the defense intelligence – everyone who is engaged for the sake of Ukrainian long-range capabilities – I thank you,” he noted.

Separately, Zelensky praised the Foreign Intelligence Service employees, everyone who conscientiously serves for the sake of fulfilling the tasks of the agency.

“Today is the day of our Foreign Intelligence. I awarded our intelligence officers, I thanked them for their service. We will further develop the capabilities of our intelligence,” the president said.

As reported, President Zelensky congratulated operatives from the Foreign Intelligence Service on their professional holiday.