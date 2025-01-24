SSU Detains Russian Agents Coordinating Enemy Strikes In Southern Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) detained two Russian agents who were coordinating Russian missile and drone strikes on the southern regions of Ukraine.

According to Ukrinform, the SSU reported this.

According to the case materials, one of the perpetrators was a 20-year-old resident of Odesa region. The Russians recruited him remotely through a Telegram that advertised "easy money."

The criminal was tasked with gathering geolocations of Ukrainian checkpoints, mobile fire groups, and anti-aircraft missile systems.

To spy on more objects simultaneously, the traitor involved his acquaintance, a 15-year-old resident of Voznesensk in Mykolaiv region.

The investigation revealed that the suspects were roaming the southern regions, secretly recording the locations of Ukraine's Defense Forces units on their phone cameras.

After reconnaissance outings, the senior agent marked the coordinates of potential targets on Google Maps and sent them to his Russian handler via a messaging app.

The SSU officers documented this and detained the suspect from Odesa during his attempt to transfer the intelligence data.

At the scene, they seized a mobile phone that the agent used to communicate with the Russian intelligence officer.

The SSU investigators notified the detained person of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed during wartime).

The question of additional criminal charges under Article 304 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (involving minors in criminal activity) is being considered.

The perpetrator is currently in custody and faces life imprisonment with property confiscation.

Procedural actions are ongoing concerning his minor accomplice from Mykolaiv.

