Iran To Support Syria's National Sovereignty, Territorial Integrity: FM

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) TEHRAN, Jan 25 (NNN-IRNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, highlighted Iran's principled policy of supporting Syria's national and territorial integrity, during a phone call with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, on Thursday.

During the phone call, the two sides exchanged views on the latest developments in Syria, according to a statement by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

Araghchi also stressed the necessity to avoid internal conflicts and form an inclusive Syrian government, with the participation of all political, ethnic and religious groups in the country.

He voiced concern over news of the Syrian armed groups' arbitrary actions against civilians in the Shiite- and Alawite-populated areas, and called for protecting minorities' rights in the Arab state.

A Syrian militant alliance, led by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham organisation, toppled former President Bashar al-Assad's government, on Dec 8, last year.– NNN-IRNA