MFA Ukraine Rejects Fico's Accusations Of Massive Cyberattack On Insurance Company
1/24/2025 7:06:45 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian side categorically rejects the claims put forward by Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico of Kyiv's involvement in the cyberattack targeting a local health insurance company.
This is stated in the comment by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.
"We categorically reject any hints of Ukraine's involvement in a cyber attack against a health insurance company in Slovakia," the ministry said.
The Foreign Ministry also once again called on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico to stop looking for“imaginary enemies” in Ukraine, which is friendly to Slovakia and the Slovak people.
Earlier on Friday, January 24, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico claimed that "a massive cyberattack was carried out on the country's national insurance company," and accused Ukraine to this end.
At the same time, local media reported that it was not a cyberattack against the company as such, but a phishing attempt.
