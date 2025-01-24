Zelensky: Supply Of Any Components For Russia's Terror Must Be Blocked

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine says all supplies of any components for Russia's terror must be blocked in order for this terror to be stopped.

The head of the Ukrainian state announced this in an evening address to the nation, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“All supplies of any components for terror to Russia must be blocked in order for this terror to be stopped. And this applies not only to the protection of lives in Ukraine. Now Russian Shaheds are hitting our people's homes, our infrastructure, but at any moment the Russians can shift terror onto any other country – wherever they are ordered,” he noted.

According to the Ukrainian president, now different countries are already seeing incidents with drones on their territory.

“Also, everyone in the world has already seen how much war is changing because of drones. It is necessary to consciously and fundamentally deprive regimes like the Russian one of such terrorist capabilities. And absolutely everyone who helps Russia build up a terrorist potential, circumvent sanctions, build up arms production must be held accountable," the president believes.

Zelensky noted that on Friday night and morning, rescue operations were underway after a Russian drone strike. According to him, more than 50 drones of various types in total have been launched, and a significant part of them have been shot down.

"But there were also several hits. Unfortunately, people died. My condolences. These hits by the Shaheds on houses in Brovary and Hlevakha are drones that were produced in Russia. At first, Iran transferred ready-made Shaheds to Russia, then their own production was mastered in Tatarstan – in one of the national territories that Moscow still controls," the head of state said.

He stated that although these Shaheds are actually Russian, they still could not have been made there without foreign supplies.

“Each such Shahed, like every Russian missile, is made based on foreign components – critical components, without which Russian terror would be impossible in general. Thirty-one Shaheds last night consist of approximately 2,635 components from other countries: microcircuits, switches, and transceivers,” Zelensky informed.

As reported, the Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down 25 Russian Shahed attack UAVs and drones of other types overnight Friday, while another 27 drones veered off their course.