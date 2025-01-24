Ninja Gaiden 4 Announced-Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Long-Awaited Sequel

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Microsoft surprised fans during its Developer Direct event with the announcement of Ninja Gaiden 4, marking the first mainline entry in the series in 13 years. In addition, Ninja Gaiden II Black, a remastered version of the 2008 classic, was revealed and made immediately available on console, PC, and Game Pass.

Ninja Gaiden 4: A highly anticipated return

The announcement of Ninja Gaiden 4, co-developed by Team Ninja and PlatinumGames, has reignited excitement. Scheduled for release this fall, the game serves as a direct sequel to Ninja Gaiden 3. Fumihiko Yasuda, Head of Team Ninja, acknowledged the long gap between entries, saying:“Fans have long been asking us for a new Ninja Gaiden game. Koei Tecmo's President, Hisashi Koinuma, and PlatinumGames' CEO, Atsushi Inaba, led us to explore a collaborative development effort. PlatinumGames had the expertise we felt was ideal for working on Ninja Gaiden.”

New protagonist, same gritty world

The latest installment introduces a new protagonist, Yakumo, while maintaining the series' trademark dark and gritty atmosphere. Set in a transformed, chaotic Tokyo, the story revolves around the return of the Dark Dragon. Players will face formidable enemies, including Ryu Hayabusa, the legendary Master Ninja himself.

Explaining the decision to add a new lead character, Ninja Gaiden 4 producer and director Yuji Nakao from PlatinumGames stated:“Since it's been a while since the last game, we wanted a new hero to make the series more approachable for new players. Of course, we also wanted long-time fans to enjoy the game, so Ryu Hayabusa plays a significant role in the story, serving as a major challenge and growth milestone for Yakumo.”