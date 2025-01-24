Inventionhome® Product Developer Creates V-Shaped Barrier That Prevents Pets From Chewing Carpet And Rug Corners

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Claudia K. of Harriman, TN is the creator of the Rug Pet-Chew Guard, a rubber or plastic barrier that protects the corners and edges of rugs and carpets from being chewed by cats, dogs, and other pets. A peg in the center of the barrier coupled with an adhesive backing prevent pets from being able to pull the guard off and chew it and/or the rug. Additionally, the peg and adhesive help keep the guard firmly secured to the corner of a carpet or rug. The device helps prevent pets from chewing on the rug and causing damage or inflicting self-harm due to swallowing foreign objects.The barrier is V-shaped on one side, so it does not cover the entire front corner, leaving the rug design visible. A peg or stake in the center and durable adhesive on the back allows the device to be firmly secured to a floor surface to keep the rug in place. Homeowners can install the device on all corners of a rug to prevent pets from chewing on it. The device can be infused with pet repellent to keep pets away from a rug. Ultimately, the tool can be installed on any type of rug or carpet to prevent cats, dogs, rabbits, hamsters, and other household pets from chewing and damaging them.Without ways to protect rugs, couches, tables, sofas, beds, etc., homeowners may need to constantly repair and replace these furniture pieces due to them getting ruined by pets chewing on and scratching them. If a pet ends up swallowing foreign objects, expensive vet visits can occur due to surgery required to remove it. Devices are available to protect furniture; however, the edges of carpets and rugs are still often left exposed to biting and chewing.The market for devices designed to protect carpets, rugs, and furniture from pet-induced chewing and scratching is a specialized segment within the broader pet accessories and furniture industry. The global pet furniture market is experiencing significant growth with estimates indicating that the market size was valued at approximately USD 4.01 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 7.07 billion by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.77%. In the United States, specifically, the pet furniture market was valued at USD 2.3 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 3.41 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.8%.Manufacturers are developing innovative products, such as scratch-resistant furniture covers, anti-chew sprays, and protective barriers, to cater to the needs of pet owners seeking to safeguard their belongings. The Rug Pet-Chew Guard is innovative and versatile, fitting perfectly within these niche markets. This invention would significantly improve any manufacturer's product line.Claudia filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Rug Pet-Chew Guard product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Rug Pet-Chew Guard can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

