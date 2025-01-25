Senator Lummis Takes The Right Approach As Trump's Digital Assets Executive Order Faces Uncertainty

(MENAFN- Breaking)











Connect with Anastasia on X .

President Trump issued the“Digital Assets” executive order (EO) last night, leaving many in the Bitcoin community feeling rather disheartened. Initial speculation suggested this might be the long-awaited Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR) bill, but that was not the case - Bitcoin reserves were not mentioned at all.

The EO stated:

“The Working Group shall assess the feasibility of establishing and maintaining a national digital asset stockpile and will recommend criteria for its formation, potentially utilizing cryptocurrencies seized by the Federal Government via law enforcement actions.”

In simpler terms, this EO appears more focused on a vague“let's analyze altcoins” agenda rather than making significant strides towards a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. If you anticipated a monumental moment for Bitcoin from a nation-state, you may want to temper your expectations.

However, before hitting that tweet button in frustration, take a moment to consider the good news. The EO does prohibit CBDCs - a significant victory for advocates of true monetary freedom and a more Bitcoin -friendly vision for the future.

Additionally, Senator Cynthia Lummis reminded us yesterday that her Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill represents“a BIG lift”:

What makes this news positive? Let's break it down:



Executive Orders Are Temporary: EOs can be put into effect quickly but are also easily reversed by subsequent administrations. They serve as temporary solutions rather than lasting resolutions. Legislation Is Resilient: Laws passed through both chambers of Congress are much harder to overturn. Lummis' long-range plan seeks to secure Bitcoin 's integral role in the U.S. economy for decades to come, not merely through the next electoral cycle. She takes a long-term view, which is commendable.

Senator Lummis articulated in an X DM that she allowed me to share:

“Even if the EO had established a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, the next administration (following Trump) could easily reverse it (what is implemented administratively can typically be undone administratively). Therefore, to achieve the 20-year minimum HODL that my bill stipulates and to meaningfully tackle America's debt, we must navigate the legislative process (through both the House and Senate) to get it signed by the President.”

“It's crucial that we cultivate momentum for the long haul, not just a short burst. I don't want discouragement to set in. The trajectory is upward, but it requires persistence through the process. There's a lot of work ahead, but the EO serves as an excellent starting point.”

Undoubtedly, the EO may feel like an easy win for crypto executives eager to boost their investments. However, the real battle for Bitcoin 's future is just beginning.

A legislatively approved SBR is a far better outcome than an SBR created via Executive Order - period!

Bitcoin has always thrived in challenging environments. From bans to restrictions and now the ambiguous“national digital asset stockpile,” Bitcoin 's ability to endure is remarkable. As Senator Lummis strives to get the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill through Congress, various states are already taking the lead, introducing Bitcoin -specific reserve laws rather than vague“digital asset” strategies.

Simultaneously, international momentum is growing. Putin didn't assert that“no one can control digital assets,” but rather stated,“no one can control Bitcoin .” Nation-states are not rushing to invest in $TRUMP or FARTCOIN; they are observing, learning, and gradually gravitating towards Bitcoin .

Bitcoin prevails because it is superior currency. Every piece of news, even setbacks, ultimately strengthens the case for Bitcoin by highlighting the shortcomings of fiat. Therefore, stay patient. The slow progress will pay off.

See you in Vegas - and always remember: the best money prevails.

This article is a Take . The views expressed are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent the opinions of BTC Inc or Bitcoin Magazine.

Crypto Investing Risk Warning

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk.

Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.

This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.