Max Relaunches Mall Of Qatar Store After Overhaul

Nitin Grover, DGM, Finance, Landmark Group Qatar, and Rajgopal, Head of Marketing, Landmark Group Qatar with Landmark Group team. Max at Mall of Qatar has a completely new refreshed look after the complete overhaul of the store. The newly-renovated store definitely is going to enhance the customer shopping experience at Max.

