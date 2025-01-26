National Guard Thwarts Russian Assault In Donetsk Region
1/26/2025 12:17:28 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Fighters from the 5th Separate Detachment of the Omega Special Purpose Center, part of Ukraine's National Guard, successfully repelled a Russian offensive in the Donetsk region, destroying several armored vehicles in the process.
The Omega Special Purpose Center shared a video of the operation on facebook , according to Ukrinform.
"Fighters from the 5th Separate Detachment of the Omega Special Purpose Center halted a Russian assault group on the approaches to Defense Forces' positions in the Donetsk region. The enemy deployed multiple units of equipment, including armored vehicles," the statement read.
Video: Information channel of the Omega Special Purpose Center of the National Guard
Footage captured by a reconnaissance drone documented the destruction of the Russian assault group and its equipment.
