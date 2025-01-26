Private Educational Services Centres Offer Courses In 8 Fields

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The private educational services centres provide education programmes and training courses in eight fields, said an official.

“The centres offer tutorials, educational training, administrative training, computer teaching, training for people with special needs, teaching languages, mental sports and visual arts,” said Director of the Educational Services Centers Department Iman Ali Al Nuaimi.

Speaking at a recent event, she said the number of private educational services centres in Qatar reached 151.“The largest 66 centres are offering tutorials. There are 32 centres for administrative training and an equal number of centres for teaching and training people with disabilities,” said Al Nuaimi.

She added:“A total of 14 centres teach languages, eight centres offer computer teaching and four centres provide educational training. Two centres teach visual arts, and one offers mental sports.” She said that the centres provide the best possible educational services.



“The Department of Educational Services at the Private Education Affairs Sector seeks investors to invest more in the field of educational services,” said Al Nuaimi.

She said that the centres play an effective role in providing training programmes for learners and teachers that keep pace with the needs of human development and that focus on the importance of using artificial intelligence and providing specialised courses to keep pace with rapid technological development, in coordination with the relevant authorities and departments concerned with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE).

“The Department of Educational Services encourages educational institutions to provide short-term and model training programmes that meet the needs of the labour market in partnership with employers among its main priorities,” said Al Nuaimi.

She said this is done by providing incentives to higher education, technical education and vocational training institutions to design and deliver short model programmes that target the skills that are most needed by the labour market, such as digital skills, programming, content management, and others.“Hence, we call on all investors to establish partnerships between the private sector and educational institutions to provide training courses within the framework of continuous learning,” said Al Nuaimi.

The Department of Educational Services Centers in the Private Education Affairs Sector at MoEHE is the department responsible for all affairs of educational and training centers within specific jurisdictions.

The Ministry of Education and Higher Education sets the conditions and standards in accordance with the laws and ministerial resolutions regulating the work of education and training centres to obtain licenses to ensure the quality of the services they provide.

It also supports the investor in the private education sector from the beginning step by step, by providing various types of support, guidance and communication, in addition to explaining requirements, and providing necessary consultations with the concerned authorities.